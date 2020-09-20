IPL 2020 – Ishant Sharma to miss opening game, big blow for Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma has suffered a back injury and will be out for a considerable amount of time, ruling him out of Delhi Capital’s first game against Kings XI Punjab.

Delhi Capitals have suffered a big blow ahead of their first IPL 2020 game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Ishant Sharma has suffered an injury to his back and this has not only put his participation in the opening match in doubt, but it has also cast a big question mark over his participation in IPL 2020. This continues a string of injuries for Ishant Sharma in the last one year.

Before the tour of New Zealand in February-March 2020, Ishant Sharma injured his ankle during the Ranji Trophy clash between Vidarbha and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium. The injury required an extensive rehabilitation procedure at the NCA and Ishant made it in time for the Tests which India lost 0-2.

Although Delhi Capitals have good bowling depth in the form of Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma’s injury could potentially deal them a big blow as he has been in fine form in Tests in the last season.

Delhi Capitals aim to hit the ground running

Delhi Capitals managed to reach the second qualifier in IPL 2019 afetr winning a knock-out match for the first time in history by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. Under the coaching of Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals would be looking to get their IPL 2020 off to a great start with a win over Kings XI Punjab.

The head-to-head record between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals is pretty intense, with Kings XI Punjab winning 14 out of the 24 encounters while Delhi Capitals have won 10. The sides will be led by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both young guns who would be looking to stake a claim for the captaincy of India in the near future.