IPL 2020 – Ishant Sharma to miss opening game, big blow for Delhi Capitals

Headlines

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

Himachal rains: Overnight rainfall triggers landslides, 2 dead, 200 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert on Aug 25, 26

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s photos from Game Changer’s song shoot leaked online

Venkatesh Prasad visits Swami Narayan temple with Suniel Shetty, says 'secretly prayed for KL Rahul'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Internet erupts in outrage over viral video of girl waving pistols during pillion ride on Yamaha R15, watch

Meet man who gave up US job with Rs 50 lakh salary for UPSC dream, cracked in 1st attempt to join...

Himachal rains: Overnight rainfall triggers landslides, 2 dead, 200 roads blocked; IMD issues orange alert on Aug 25, 26

Weight loss: 7 sports that burn the most calories

Weight loss tips: Green vegetables to shed belly fat

10 Empowering lessons from the life of Goddess Sita

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Mizoram Mishap: 17 killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses; PM announces ex-gratia

Asia Cup 2023: Sunil Gavaskar-Madan Lal questions the BCCI selection committee on their decisions

India in space: Looking back at major space launches by ISRO before Chandrayaan-3

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s photos from Game Changer’s song shoot leaked online

Rakhi Sawant's best friend files police complaint against her, says 'she threatened me when Adil...'

Ananya Panday recalls Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction to her debut film, says ‘first time he saw me...'

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020 – Ishant Sharma to miss opening game, big blow for Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma has suffered a back injury and will be out for a considerable amount of time, ruling him out of Delhi Capital’s first game against Kings XI Punjab.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 01:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Capitals have suffered a big blow ahead of their first IPL 2020 game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. Ishant Sharma has suffered an injury to his back and this has not only put his participation in the opening match in doubt, but it has also cast a big question mark over his participation in IPL 2020. This continues a string of injuries for Ishant Sharma in the last one year.

Before the tour of New Zealand in February-March 2020, Ishant Sharma injured his ankle during the Ranji Trophy clash between Vidarbha and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium. The injury required an extensive rehabilitation procedure at the NCA and Ishant made it in time for the Tests which India lost 0-2.

Although Delhi Capitals have good bowling depth in the form of Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma’s injury could potentially deal them a big blow as he has been in fine form in Tests in the last season.

Delhi Capitals aim to hit the ground running

Delhi Capitals managed to reach the second qualifier in IPL 2019 afetr winning a knock-out match for the first time in history by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. Under the coaching of Ricky Ponting, Delhi Capitals would be looking to get their IPL 2020 off to a great start with a win over Kings XI Punjab.

The head-to-head record between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals is pretty intense, with Kings XI Punjab winning 14 out of the 24 encounters while Delhi Capitals have won 10. The sides will be led by KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both young guns who would be looking to stake a claim for the captaincy of India in the near future.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 75000 crore investment to see big return soon, giga factory to kick off in March

Why is Virat Kohli Asia Cup’s GOAT? Check his spectacular records

Discover the 8 Best Sites to Buy Instagram Comments

Meet Shammi Kapoor's son Aditya Raj, quit Bollywood after failing, became Kapoor family's first college graduate at 67

Chandrayaan-3 lander module establishes contact with Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, says ISRO

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE