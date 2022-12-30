Vande Bharat Express: Howrah-New Jalpaiguri train to run from Jan 1: Know route, timing, fare, concessions

Beginning on January 1, 2023, the 22301/22302 Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express will operate commercially. The first semi-high-speed railway in West Bengal will operate six days a week, every day but Wednesday.

The 600-mile route will take the train 7.5 hours to complete when it is in commercial service.

Passengers travelling to New Jalpaiguri can now make reservations using the Internet and the Passenger Reservation System (PRS). Concessionary booking is not, however, permitted on this train. There is a tatkal quota on this semi-fast train.

In a statement, the Indian Railways said, “Booking of 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Express will be made available on and from December 30, 2022, through PRS and Internet.”

In comparison to existing trains on the route, the new Vande Bharat Express from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri is anticipated to reduce travel time by three hours. There are 14 trains on this route, according to the authorities. All of them cross the 564-kilometre route in an average of about 10:45 hours.

(Also Read: Covid-19 alert: This new coronavirus variant is causing most infections in India, know symptoms)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today virtually flagged off the blue and white colour train. The long-awaited Joka-Taratala segment of the Purple Line of the Kolkata Metro was also opened by the PM.

Major train attraction: Howrah to New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express- The 78 seats in each chair vehicle will be divided into two rows, with the specially-made tables being the main draw.

During its journey, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at three stations: Bolpur (Shantiniketan), Malda Town, Barsoi

Departure from Howrah railway station – 05:55 am

Arrival at Bolpur – 07:43 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 07:45 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 10:32 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 10:35 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 11:50 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 11:52 hrs

Arrival at NJP – 13:25 hrs

After a stopover of 1.5 hours, the train will again start its return journey from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah.

See when the 22302 Dn Howrah - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express arrives and departs:

Departure from NJP – 15:05 hrs

Arrival at Barsoi – 16:44 hrs

Departure from Barsoi – 16:46 hrs

Arrival at Malda Town – 17:50 hrs

Departure from Malda Town – 17:53 hrs

Arrival at Bolpur – 20:22 hrs

Departure from Bolpur – 20:24 hrs

Arrival at Howrah – 22:35 hrs

The following stations are located along the 6.5 km Purple line segment of the Kolkata Metro: Joka, Thakurpukur, Sakher Bazar, Behala Chowrasta, Behala Bazar, and Taratala.