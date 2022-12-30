Covid-19 alert: This new coronavirus variant is causing most infections in India, know symptoms

Covid-19: At the year's conclusion, Corona has once more begun to extend its wings. Everyone is concerned about Corona's deteriorating condition in China. In such a circumstance, the government in India has also raised awareness of this. If the rumour is to be believed, a deterioration of the condition could occur as a result of Corona in India in the middle of January.

It is crucial in this scenario to take the essential precautions in order to prevent the severe consequences of this virus. India is one of the nations where the new Corona Omicron BF.7 model has been introduced. There have been 4 examples of this rapidly proliferating variation recorded in the nation so far.

Symptoms of Corona BF.7 variant

The new variant that has come to India from China has no different or any special symptoms. The basic symptoms of Corona are fever, sore throat, runny nose and cough. Some infected people also face problems such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

Symptoms of Omicron XBB variant

On the other hand, if we talk about India, Omicron XBB, a version of Corona, is still more common here. XBB, which consists of BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75, is widespread throughout 34 nations, including India. In India, the majority of people succumb to this variation. The following are the main signs and symptoms of Omicron XBB: Fever, clogged nose, Fatigue body pain, Headache, unwell throat, and breathing difficulty.

In the last year, there has been no significant change in the symptoms of the corona. The reason behind this could be that for the last year, the Omicron variant has mainly gripped people globally. After Delta, no new variant has been detected. In such a case, only symptoms of Omicron are being seen in the infected patients of Corona all over the world.

Till now, more than 68% of India’s population have received their vaccination against Corona. The UK-based ZOE Health study found that recipients of the corona vaccine frequently experience symptoms like runny nose, sore throat, blocked nose, persistent cough, and headache. Additionally, those who were not immunised have had severe effects.