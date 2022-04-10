Search icon
Unrest in parts of Gujarat on Ram Navami, stone pelting incidents in Anand, Sabarkantha districts

Two separate incidents of stone pelting have been reported from two districts of the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 10, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

Incidents of unrest have been reported from parts of Gujarat on Sunday as two separate incidents of stone pelting were reported from the state. Stone-pelting occurred between two groups in the Khambat City in Gujarat’s Anand district. This follows an incident of stone pelting on a Ram Navmi procession reported from the Sabarkantha district.

After an incident of stone pelting on a Ram Navmi procession was reported from Chhapariya village in Sabarkantha district of Gujarat, incidents of unrest have emerged from Anand district where a Ramnavmi procession encountered a stone-pelting incident between two groups. The police have brought the situation under control.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

