Traders Union analysts explain why XM Group is one of the best MT4 Forex brokers

No one will argue with the fact that Forex trading is a serious business. In order, to be successful in this field, traders need good conditions and technical equipment, just like in any other business. Even though traders don't work at an office, they need a reliable gadget, a convenient trading app or platform, and a good broker to trust. Traders Union experts believe that MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is the best trading platform, and XM Group is one of the most trustworthy brokers. Experts have prepared an honest review of the broker, including its pros and cons.

You can visit the Traders Union website to read the full review. Here is a short explanation of why XM Group should be considered a decent broker to start with.

After surveying the trading community, experts learned what traders value most in brokers. Traders shared how they decide on the broker they want to work with, and when they consider that the company is unreliable. reputation, order execution speed, and deposit and withdrawal options are the things they consider first. Also, trading costs and mobility are taken into account.

Broker’s reputation

Before choosing a broker, it is worth checking its reputation. The first factor to consider is the date of establishment — the longer a broker is active in the market, the more likely that it is trustworthy. Reviews of real users must be considered too, as they are more informative than any advertisement. XM Group has been known to the market since 2009. Unbiased reviews of XM Group can be found at the link above. Over 5 million traders worldwide entrust their funds to XM Group.

Orders execution speed

Time is money, especially in the Forex market. Any delay may lead to a massive loss of funds. XM Group offers instant order execution for more accurate and profitable trading. XM Broker guarantees 100% execution of orders, with 99,35% of orders executed instantly. No requotes guaranteed.

Deposit/Withdrawal features

Forex trading is one of the best ways for quick and easy money-making. But there would be no sense in it if money could not be withdrawn quickly and securely. XM supports 25+ reliable payment options and all popular credit cards (including VISA, MasterCard, Maestro, and China UnionPay).

The ability to trade on the go

Staying mobile and having the ability to trade on the go must for modern traders. XM is accessible from every gadget, including PCs, laptops, netbooks, tablets, Android smartphones, and iPhones. The broker is literally in the trader's pocket, and this is another attractive feature.

Costs

Most traders seek to reduce their trading costs. XM broker does not charge fees for withdrawals and deposits. There are also no hidden fees.

XM can be considered one of the best broker with MetaTrader 4. However, Forex trading is a risk anyway. Therefore, before starting with Forex trading, everyone should learn more about it from Traders Union articles and try a demo account.

(Above mentioned article is consumer connect initiative. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)