Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for communal remarks on Hyderabad veterinarian's rape-murder

Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh was on Wednesday booked for allegedly trying to incite communal tension by raising the religion of one of the accused in Shadnagar rape and murder case.

In a complaint filed with the Bahadurpura police, a man alleged that the BJP MLA mentioned Prophet Mohammad in his statement on the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, a case that has created massive outrage across the country.

The FIR against Goshamahal MLA has been registered under section 295A of IPC for allegedly making a derogatory statement against the Muslim community.

The video of the remarks was reportedly shared on social media platforms following which complainant Mohammed Nawazuddin approached the police.

On November 28, a 27-year-old veterinarian's charred body was found in Shamshabad area on the outskirts of Hyderabad. After initial investigations, the police suspected that she was raped before being killed and arrested four accused.

Police said the four accused punctured the rear wheel of her scooter, offered to help her and then dragged her to a secluded spot close to a toll plaza where they raped her. The victim died due to suffocation and the body was later burnt by the accused. The four accused were later arrested and sent to judicial custody.

A section of social media has tried to give the case a communal colour by highlighting the religion of one of the accused.

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly uploading pictures and objectionable material on social media of the victim. A suo-moto case was registered by the Cyber crime branch after some unknown persons put up the material on social media.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner on Wednesday said they have received reliable information that certain groups are trying to create disturbances, inciting communal animosity between different communities on December 6, the anniversary of Babri Mosque demolition.

"Reliable information has been placed before me that certain groups are trying to create disturbances affecting public peace and order in Hyderabad City, inciting communal animosity between different communities on 6 Dec," Anjani Kumar said.

"Therefore, with a view to maintain public order, 144 CrPC imposed in the limits of Hyderabad City, from 6 am on 5 December to 6 am on 7 December," he added.