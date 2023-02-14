'Words are not enough...': Sushma Swaraj’s daughter shares heart-touching note, unseen pic on her birth anniversary

Popular politician Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in 2013, is recognised as a genuine leader of the people. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader demonstrated a deep understanding of both domestic and global issues during her time serving as the External Affairs Minister. She also demonstrated her commitment to being a personable politician.

The 71st anniversary of this great leader's birth is today. Her daughter Bansuri Swaraj wrote a touching note to her mother on this particular occasion. On Twitter, she posted an old photo along with a note. The former minister for external affairs is seen cutting a birthday cake in the photo shared by Bansuri.

Bansuri wrote in Hindi, “Mother @SushmaSwaraj Heartiest congratulations on her birthday. Words are not enough to express how much I miss you and language remains limited. This assurance is sure that your affection, blessings, culture, and education will always pave my way. Happy Birthday ma.”

At the age of 67, Sushma Swaraj passed away at AIIMS on the evening of August 6, 2019, from a fatal cardiac arrest. The senior BJP leader had been experiencing health issues for a while.

Sushma Swaraj's achievements

When Sushma Swaraj joined the Haryana government in 1977 at the age of 25, she was the nation's youngest cabinet minister. Later, from 1977 to 1982 and from 1987 to 1990, she served two terms in the legislative assembly.

She was appointed Minister for Information and Broadcasting in 1996, during the 13-day BJP administration led by Atal Behari Vajpayee.

In 1998, Swaraj became the city of Delhi's first female chief minister. She served in the position from October to December of that same year.

Under Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, she held the positions of Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Health and Family Welfare from January 2003 to May 2004. Sushma Swaraj accomplished the rare feat of opening six AIIMS during her time in office.

When Sushma Swaraj replaced Lal Krishna Advani as the first female Leader of the Opposition in 2009, she made history once more.

After Indira Gandhi, Swaraj became the second woman to lead the ministry after her when the Narendra Modi administration assigned her the External Affairs portfolio in 2014.

She was the first Indian to speak at an OIC meeting as a guest of honour in 2019, which was a political victory for India given the tensions between India and Pakistan at the time.