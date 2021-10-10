Revealed: Reasons behind India staring at a power crisis

The prices of imported coal have increased sharply due to which import has decreased. This decrease is impacting coal-fired power plants amid a shortage of coal in many states. Due to the coal shortage, the power crisis has deepened in many states, including Delhi and Punjab, sources said.

Meanwhile, the supply of coal in many areas of the country has also been hampered due to heavy rains in India till late last year. Due to this, coal-based power plants are producing electricity less than half of their capacity.

While there has been a record production of coal in India this year, said sources, but due to prolonged monsoon season, the supply to power plants has been hit, affecting power generation in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jharkhand, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

Amid this, many power plants and power distribution companies have claimed that they have only two days of coal left and have asked people to be ready to face cuts.

Tata Power, which supplies 1850 MW to Gujarat, 475 to Punjab, 380 to Rajasthan, 760 to Maharashtra, and 380 MW to Haryana, has stopped generation from its imported coal-based power plant in Mundra, Gujarat while Adani Power's Mundra unit is also facing a similar problem.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Coal has said that there is sufficient coal reserve in the country and the goods are being replenished continuously. "There are reserves of about 40 million tonnes in mines and 7.5 million tonnes in power plants. Transportation of coal from mines to power plants has been a problem as the mines have been flooded due to excessive rains. Now it is being disposed off and the supply of coal to power plants is increasing," a top official of the coal ministry said.

Amid deepening power crisis, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra, saying that he is personally monitoring this situation and trying his best to ensure that power cut does not take place.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also written a similar letter to the Prime Minister. Urging PM Modi to resolve the power crisis, he wrote, "More water is required in the last stage of harvesting. In such a situation, if water is not available, then the fields dry up and farmers have to suffer."