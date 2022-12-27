PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident, son and daughter-in-law also injured

Prahlad Modi accident: Five people have been injured in the accident (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi, has met with an accident in Karnataka. Five people, including his son and daughter-in-law, have sustained injuries in the car accident that took place on Tuesday afternoon.

Five people were travelling in the car and all of them sustained minor injuries. The accident took place at Karnataka's Mysore taluka's Kadakola.

All the injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

The driver's side of the car has sustained major damage.

According to reports, the accident took place as the driver tried to avoid a collision with a man who came onto the road suddenly. As the driver suddenly swerved the car, it rammed into a divider.

More details are awaited.

PM Modi often meets with his mother in Gujarat. However, his equation with his brother isn't in the limelight.

Earlier this year, Prahlad Modi, also the vice-president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers' Federation, held a dharna in the national capital's Jantar Mantar.

He had said that a delegation would submit a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that a raise of 20 paise per kg as margin was a cruel joke.