‘LG sahib, thoda chill karo’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal compares LG Saxena’s notices to ‘wife’s love letters’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo)

In the war of words between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s snarky tweet addressed to the LG urged him not to send him so many “love letters”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, whose party had earlier launched a string of allegations against Saxena in a corruption case, compared the notices sent by the Delhi LG to his “wife’s love letters”, urging the top official to “chill a little”.

Urging the Delhi LG to ease up on the scolding, Kejriwal wrote, “LG Sahib roz mujhe jitna daant te hai utna to meti patni bhi mujhe nahi daant ti. (Delhi LG scolds me more than my wife scolds me daily.)

The Aam Aadmi Party chief wrote in his tweet, “As much as LG Saab scolds me every day, even my wife does not. In the last six months, my wife has not written me as many love letters as LG saab has. LG Saab, chill a little. And also tell your super boss to chill a little.”

LG साहिब रोज़ मुझे जितना डाँटते हैं, उतना तो मेरी पत्नी भी मुझे नहीं डाँटतीं।



पिछले छः महीनों में LG साहिब ने मुझे जितने लव लेटर लिखे हैं, उतने पूरी ज़िंदगी में मेरी पत्नी ने मुझे नहीं लिखे।



LG साहिब, थोड़ा chill करो। और अपने सुपर बॉस को भी बोलो, थोड़ा chill करें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2022

This comes after Delhi LG VK Saxena had written to Arvind Kejriwal over his absence at Raj Ghat during the celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. He has also issued several notices to Kejriwal, pertaining to different permissions required in projects.

Ever since Saxena took charge as the capital’s LG in May, the relationship between him and Kejriwal has been frigid. Most recently, the two have been embroiled in a political war regarding the recently scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy.

Soon after a probe began in the excise policy case as per the recommendation of Saxena, the Kejriwal government launched allegations on the LG regarding his involvement in the alleged Khadi scam, accusing him of fraud of Rs 1,400 crores.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia also wrote to the Lieutenant Governor regarding an alleged scam of Rs 6000 crores in BJP-run municipalities in Delhi, saying that Saxena is ignoring the scam due to BJP’s involvement.

READ | Indian family killed in US: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks MEA's intervention for probe into murder