I am farmer's son, Rahul Gandhi born rich: Union Minister Rajnath Singh

Taking a dig at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that he doesn’t know anything about farming. In an interview with ANI, the Union minister said farmers are the backbone of the country and raised objection to them being branded as ‘Naxals’ and ‘Khalistanis’.

Targeting Rahul Gandhi over his attacks on the farm laws, Rajnath Singh said he knows more about agriculture than the Congress leader as he was born in an agriculture family and his parents were both farmers.

"Rahulji is younger to me and I know more than him about agriculture because I have been born from womb of a farmer-mother. I am the son of a farmer and we cannot take decisions against the farmers. Our Prime Minister was also born from the womb of a poor mother. I want to say this only and there is no need to say anything else," Rajnath Singh said.

The minister also said that the government was "pained" by the protest by farmers and reiterated that the farm reform laws have been made in the interest of farmers and the farmers should let the laws be implemented for two years.

“These allegations should not be made by anyone against farmers. We express our deepest respect towards our farmers. Our heads bow in deference and respect towards our farmers. They are our 'annadatas',” said Singh when asked about the charges of farmers being branded as ‘Naxals’ and ‘Khalistanis’.

“In the time of economic recession, the farmers have borne the responsibility of taking the economy out of trouble. They are the economy's backbone. They have taken the country out of troubled waters on several occasions," Singh said.

He suggested that farmers who are protesting against three farm laws should engage in a logical debate on every clause with the government.