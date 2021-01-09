DNA Special: Beware of ‘Fake News’ in regards to ‘Co-Win’ app

The process to give vaccination in this country will be run through a mobile app called ‘Co-Win’ but this app hasn’t been launched as yet.

The COVID-19 vaccination process hasn’t begun as yet but fraud in the name of the vaccine has already started. In their desire to get vaccinated as soon as possible, some people are falling prey to ‘Fake News’.

The process to give vaccination in this country will be run through a mobile app called ‘Co-Win’ but this app hasn’t been launched as yet. However, Google Play Store already has about half a dozen mobile apps with similar name to that of ‘Co-Win’.

The Play Store has three apps which are named almost exactly the same as ‘Co-Win’ and these apps have been downloaded by more than 10,000 people. Once downloaded on your phone, these apps ask for you contact, photos and other details as well. It is quite possible that a lot of people have already submitted a lot of personal information to these fake apps although some people have already called these apps as ‘fake’ in their reviews. These fake apps in the name of supplying vaccine during a pandemic have already increased people’s troubles.

The Union Health Ministry has already announced that this app will be launched just before the process of vaccination begins in India and after that people will be able to download this app.

To get yourself vaccinated, you will need to register yourself on the app and you can get yourself registered through Aadhar number as well. The ‘Co-Win’ app will be available in 12 Indian languages and once you get two doses of the vaccination you will also get a certificate on this app. Once you get a vaccination shot, if there are any side-effects, there is a monitoring system for that in place as well.

Co-Win app will be connected to digi-locker as well so that certificated that you are vaccinated remains safe on the app. Apart from this, the app will also have a 24-hour helpline along with a Chat bot to answer all your queries.

The Co-Win app will have five modules – first module is Administration for those who will be involved in administering the vaccine, second one is Registration where people can get themselves registered to get vaccinated, third one is Vaccination which will help verify the details of persons who have registered to get vaccinated, fourth module is Beneficiary Acknowledgement through which people who will get vaccinated will be contacted which will also have a QR code to get vaccination and the e-Certificate will finally also be available through this.

The fifth and final module is Report which will have details of vaccination schedules and the number of people vaccinated. It is also possible that a fake link or e-mail has already reached you which claims that you can be provided the vaccination for free.

However, all of this is fake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already warned people to be beware of such messages.

The process to get the corona vaccination will begin with Vaccine Transporation on Friday. Pune has been made the headquarters for vaccine distribution. From Pune the vaccination will travel to four other centres by air transport in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata. From these cities, the vaccination will head to different vaccination stories in various states.

In the next few days of weeks, many more fake news or fake apps might crop up related to COVID-19 vaccination. However, until the government comes out with a definitive declaration about the vaccination you should steer clear of any fake information.