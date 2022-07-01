Delhi government all set to double salary of MLAs, here's a comparative analysis

(Image Source: IANS)

The AAP government is all set to pass a resolution this Monsoon session, in the Delhi Legislative Assembly on July 4, to increase the salary of the MLAs. Delhi government claims that the salary of the MLAs of Delhi is the lowest in the country. Last time when the bill to increase the salary of Delhi MLAs was introduced in the Assembly, it drew a lot of criticism.

The salary of the Assembly members were last increased on November 4, 2011 when Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi. During that time, the salary of MLAs were increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 12,000 per month. Along with the allowances, an MLA gets Rs 54,000 every month.

Read | Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs to Rs 30,000 per month as per Centre's proposal

Once the resolution is passed the MLAs of Delhi will get a salary of Rs 90,000. Reports suggest that the state government is planning to increase the salary from Rs 12,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. There will also be an increase in many other allowances, which together with the salary will be Rs 90,000 per month.

Which state MLAs get the maximum salary?

Telangana gives the highest salary and allowances to its MLAs. The salary and allowance of MLAs in Telangana is Rs 2.5 lakh per month. In Uttar Pradesh, MLAs get Rs 1.87 lakh per month, which includes their salary and allowances. MLAs in Maharashtra get Rs 1.70 lakh per month while Rs 1.60 lakh per month is paid to MLAs in Jammu and Kashmir. Uttarakhand MLAs get Rs 1.60 lakh per month.

Apart from this, MLAs in Andhra Pradesh get Rs 1.30 lakh per month in salary and allowance, Rs 1.25 lakh in Himachal, Rs 1.25 lakh in Rajasthan, Rs 1.17 lakh in Goa, Rs 1.15 lakh in Haryana, Rs 1.14 lakh in Punjab. There are total 4120 MLAs in India. Apart from the salary every month, an MLA is given funds for the development of the area, which ranges from Rs 1 crore to Rs 8 crore every year.

What are the salaries of MPs?

The provision of salary of MPs has been made under The Salary, Allowance and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. According to this, a Member of Parliament (MP) gets a basic salary of Rs 1,00,000 and constituency allowance of Rs 45,000. Till the beginning of 2018, the basic salary of MPs was Rs 50,000. Apart from this, MPs also get many facilities.