Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs to Rs 30,000 per month as per Centre's proposal

The Delhi Cabinet has approved a salary hike for MLAs as per the Centre's proposal. With this hike, the Delhi MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. The salary of Delhi MLAs is less when compared to their counterparts in other states.

Delhi government sources had earlier said that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has restricted the proposed increase in salary of MLAs to Rs 30,000 and allowances to Rs 60,000, adding up to Rs 90,000 per month. The Delhi MLAs are currently getting Rs 54,000 per month (salary Rs 12,000 and allowances Rs 42,000).

Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs as per Centre's proposal, Delhi MLAs will now get a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. Also read Delhi Assembly forms panel for hike in salary of ministers, legislators August 3, 2021

Earlier, TOI had reported that the Delhi government had proposed Rs 2.10 lakh for the MLAs per month, including salary and other allowances. However, the Home Ministry did not agree to this. Aam Aadmi Party government proposed a salary hike and a bill was passed in the Delhi assembly in December 2015 seeking Rs 2.10 lakh as salary and allowances for the MLAs.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi returned the file to the government saying it did not have the LG's required prior approval. After that, a fresh proposal was drafted, seeking the LG's approval for a salary hike. The LG forwarded the proposal to the MHA who capped the total amount at Rs 90,000.

The salary (besides allowances) of Delhi MLAs have not increased in the past 10 years. It was last hiked to Rs 54,000 in November 2011 and has not been revised since then though inflation has increased dramatically.

New salary breakup

The salary and allowances of the Delhi MLAs have been capped by the MHA at Rs 90,000 per month.

This includes salary Rs 30,000, constituency allowance Rs 25,000, secretarial allowance Rs 15,000, telephone allowance Rs 10,000 and conveyance allowance Rs 10,000.