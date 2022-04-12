Covid 4th wave: 3 Noida, Ghaziabad schools shut after students, teachers test positive

Covid 4th wave: Is Covid-19 returning back to Delhi-NCR again? Well, the campuses of three schools, two in Ghaziabad and one in Noida have been closed after at least 18 students from three institutions tested positive for Covid-19 virus.

Khaitan School, Noida has been the worst affected with 13 students and 2 teachers testing positive after which the school has been closed, health department officials said on Monday. Their testing centres and personal details are not given yet, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical Officer, Noida said.

One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.

Of the five other students found to have been infected by the Covid-19 virus, two are from St Francis School and three are from KR Mangalam School in Ghaziabad, the officials said. Both schools on Monday announced three days' closure till April 13 as a precautionary measure to break the chain of infection.

"Their Covid-19 test results were known while the students were at their homes and not in school. We will be carrying our tests and vaccinations in the schools," Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr Bhavtosh Shankhdhar told PTI. However, it is not clear whether the children have been diagnosed with the latest XE variant of the virus or not.