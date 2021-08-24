BJP-Shiv Sena workers clash over Narayan Rane's 'slap' remark against CM Uddhav Thackeray - WATCH

BJP and Shiv Sena workers were involved in a scuffle outside Union Minister Narayan Rane's house after the latter allegedly threatened to 'slap' Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

See the videos here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A clash breaks out amid Shiv Sena workers, BJP workers and Police in Mumbai as Shiv Sena workers marched towards Union Minister Narayan Rane's residence. Union Minister Narayan Rane had given a statement against CM Uddhav Thackeray yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TezjDGGqAb — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2021

Rane was caught in the center of the storm after he took a jibe at the Maharashtra CM for not knowing the year of Independence. He said, during a rally in Ratnagiri's Chiplun on Monday night, “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap." He claimed that Thakeray forgot the year of Independence during his August 15 address to the people of Maharashtra.

The remark by the Union Minister, who is on a ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ from Mumbai to Sindhudurg, has sparked fresh conflicts between BJP and Shiv Sena. The police said that at least FIRs have been registered against Rane, one from Pune and another from Nashik for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane on Tuesday defending his remark against Uddhav Thackeray, saying he has not committed any crime. Amid reports of likely arrest, Rane cautioned media against such reportage and said he is not 'a normal man'.

“I haven't committed any crime. You should verify and show it on TV or else I will file a case against you (media). Despite not committing any crime, the media is showing speculative news about my 'imminent' arrest. Do you think I am a normal (ordinary) man,” he told reporters in Chiplun.