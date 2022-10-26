Arvind Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to introduce Lord Ganesha, Laxmi on currency notes

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, pleaded with the federal government on Wednesday to print money that features Mahatma Gandhi's portrait alongside those of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi. If Indonesia can do it, then so can we, he continued.

'Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM (Modi) to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on our currency (notes).’

Indonesia एक Muslim देश है। वहां 85% मुस्लिम और केवल 2% Hindu हैं लेकिन वहां की Currency पर श्री गणेश जी की तस्वीर है।



मेरी प्रधानमंत्री जी से अपील है कि नए छपने वाले Notes पर भी माता लक्ष्मी और श्री गणेश जी की तस्वीरें लगाई जाए।



- CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/KTrqXuo5MU October 26, 2022

''If there is a photo of Lakshmi-Ganesha on our currency (notes), our country will prosper. I will write to (the) prime minister in a day or two on this,'' he said.

He cited the example of Indonesia, a Muslim nation, that has a picture of Ganesha on its currency note.

''When Indonesia can, why can't we? The photos can be printed on fresh (currency) notes,'' he said. (Also Read: Not only Rishi Sunak, THESE leaders of Indian origin are in commanding position in their countries; check list)

Lamenting the fact that the India economy was not in a good shape, he said the country was passing through a delicate situation with the rupee depreciating against the US dollar. ''We all want India to be rich and every family here to be prosperous. We have to open schools and hospitals on a large scale,'' he added.

Kejriwal also said the Aam Aadmi Party was fully prepared for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls and stressed that the people of the national capital would reject the BJP.

He also challenged the BJP to cite one good work it had done in Gujarat, where it has run a government for the last 27 years.

“All demonic powers aligned against us,'' Kejriwal said of the upcoming polls in Gujarat.

The Delhi chief minister also lauded the efforts of Delhi residents for the decline in the city's pollution levels.