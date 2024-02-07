Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

An investigation is underway by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health after Marvel crew member dies on Wonder Woman set.

A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series ‘Wonder Man’ died in an accident on the sets. The incident occurred Tuesday at Radford Studios, where the crewmember, a rigger, fell from the rafters, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in ‘Wonder Man’ as Simon Williams, a stuntman-turned-superhero. The show was not filming Tuesday, but the crew was working. Marvel Studio said in a statement, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

An investigation is underway by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. IATSE, the union representing behind-the-scenes workers, shared its own statement post the crewmember’s death.

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” said President Matthew D. Loeb. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can.”

‘Wonder Man’ wrapped up some filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike in July. It is unknown how much more work remains on the series, while one source stated that the most of the shooting had been finished and that only a few pick-ups were scheduled in the following days or weeks.

The show counts ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Creton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andrew Guest as among the behind-the-scenes talents. Ben Kingsley is among the Marvel actors returning, to reprise the role of thespian Trevor Slattery, according to The Hollywood Reporter.