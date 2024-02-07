Twitter
Headlines

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to get new 4-lane underpass, to cost over Rs 92 crore; check details

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Yamaha FZ-X gets new Chrome colour option in India, first 100 online bookings to come with free…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

Video: Ancient Lord Vishnu statue, resembling Ram Lalla, found in Karnataka riverbed; watch

Meet man who started his journey with Rs 500, built Rs 3197 crore company, lost Rs 1400 crore after...

Healthy low calorie breakfast options

Black grapes vs green grapes vs red grapes: Which is healthier

Flowers that symbolise protection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

From ‘Parivarvaad’ Jibe To Mocking INDIA Bloc, Top 10 Moments Of PM Modi's Speech In Parliament

Big News! ED Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Secretary And Other AAP Leaders At 12 Locations In Delhi-NCR

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: India Beat England By 106 Runs In Vizag, Level Series 1-1

Meet actor who worked as waiter, sold tea, was homeless, faced many rejections, one advice made him star, now he...

This actor once was bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, gave 33 hits, quit films at his peak to become sanyasi, died in...

Meet actress who made Bollywood debut with superhit film, got married at peak of career, quit acting, she is now..

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

Wonder Man crew member dies in accident on Marvel set

An investigation is underway by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health after Marvel crew member dies on Wonder Woman set.

article-main

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 02:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 A crew member of the upcoming Marvel series ‘Wonder Man’ died in an accident on the sets. The incident occurred Tuesday at Radford Studios, where the crewmember, a rigger, fell from the rafters, as per The Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media outlet.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in ‘Wonder Man’ as Simon Williams, a stuntman-turned-superhero. The show was not filming Tuesday, but the crew was working. Marvel Studio said in a statement, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” The Hollywood Reporter reported.

An investigation is underway by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health. IATSE, the union representing behind-the-scenes workers, shared its own statement post the crewmember’s death.

“Everyone in the IA family is shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We are working to support our member’s family, and his fellow members and colleagues,” said President Matthew D. Loeb. “Safety on set is our highest priority and we will assist Cal/OSHA in their investigation in any way that we can.”

‘Wonder Man’ wrapped up some filming before the SAG-AFTRA strike in July. It is unknown how much more work remains on the series, while one source stated that the most of the shooting had been finished and that only a few pick-ups were scheduled in the following days or weeks.

The show counts ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Creton and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andrew Guest as among the behind-the-scenes talents. Ben Kingsley is among the Marvel actors returning, to reprise the role of thespian Trevor Slattery, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 8 dead, several injured after explosion at firecracker factory in Harda

'Person who does good work never gets respect': Nitin Gadkari

Jharkhand: JMM-led coalition govt of Champai Soren wins trust vote 47-29

Meet ex-employee of Ratan Tata firm, IIT-IIM grad, who founded Rs 19500 crore giant, first Indian company...

Tata Group’s market cap crosses Rs 3000000 crore mark, ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group by…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE