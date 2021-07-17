Serial killer ‘Hollywood Ripper’ who stabbed Ashton Kutcher’s girlfriend 47 times sentenced to death

On Saturday , serial killer Michael Gargiulo was sentenced to death in California for the home invasion murders of two women, one of whom was Ashton Kutcher's then-girlfriend, Ashley Ellerin.

In August 2019, Gargiulo was found guilty of the murders of Ashley Ellerin, 22, and Maria Bruno, 32, in 2001 and 2005, respectively.

He was also found guilty of attempted murder in a 2008 attack on a Santa Monica woman.

Ashley Ellerin, who was found with 47 stab wounds in her Hollywood home, was supposed to go on a date with Ashton Kutcher, a promising young actor at the time. At Gargiulo's murder trial, Kutcher testified that he was late to pick Ellerin up, but that he had called her several times to let her know he was running late.

She didn't answer the door when he finally arrived at her house in Hollywood Hills. Kutcher testified that he thought he'd been duped, but that she'd been murdered. Before leaving, Kutcher claimed he peeked through a window and saw what he thought was red wine splashed on the floor, presuming she had already left.

Gargiulo was dubbed "The Boy Next Door Killer" by prosecutors because he targeted young, attractive women who lived near him. However, media outlets dubbed him "The Chiller Killer" and "The Hollywood Ripper."

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Larry P. Fidler called 45-year-old Gargiulo’s crimes “vicious and frightening” as he handed down the sentence.

“Everywhere that Mr. Gargiulo went, death and destruction followed him,” Fidler said.

Gargiulo is anticipated to be extradited to Illinois to face charges in the 1993 murder of Tricia Pacaccio, who was 18 at the time.

For the unversed, Ashley Ellerin studied fashion design at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.