Nothing Phone (1) with ‘transparent design’ to launch on July 21, know details

Consumer tech brand Nothing is likely planning to launch its first smartphone, Nothing Phone (1), with a transparent design on July 21.



The brand is targeting a price range of around 500 euros ($534), GizmoChina reported on Wednesday citing a German publication.

The pricing suggests that the upcoming smartphone may not be a flagship device. It could be an attractively priced mid-range phone with a transparent design, the report said.



A tweet by Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei suggests that the device may arrive with support for wireless charging.



The report did not mention whether the company will be holding a launch event or carrying out its first sale on the said date.



In March, Pei had confirmed plans to launch its first smartphone.



As per a recent report, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm`s Snapdragon mobile platform. It is said to be the company`s first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand.



The device will come preinstalled with the Nothing OS. The device will be treated with three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.