Netizens crack up after Delhi Police offers ‘one-room sets’, free pick-drop service in viral tweet

Social media can often become a great source to lighten up your mood. From sarcastic memes to funny videos, platforms like Twitter and YouTube are filled with interesting humorous content that can calm your nerves on a stressful day. The Delhi Police has joined the bandwagon of sharing sarcastic content.

The national capital’s police department has recently shared a ‘Rooms Vacant’ advertisement that has left netizens cracking up. The post shares a wide range of free facilities for anyone who wants a room. Nevertheless, no one would willingly want to stay in such a room.

As shared in the post, the rooms have free beds and meals. They are so well-ventilated that the occupant can wave at others. Besides including TV, music room and some sports for entertainment, the rooms are equipped with CCTV cameras on the campus along with the armed guards.

The humorous post adds that one should avoid running, sprinting and high jumps, unless he/she wants to create a ‘record’. The post mentions that the rooms are situated quite near the ‘bars’, but not the usual kind where people meet over drinks.

Making a sarcastic reference to jail, the post adds that there is also a “free pick and drop in government sponsored vehicle”.

'Book' your space. Possession soon.

The living offer you certainly CAN resist! pic.twitter.com/MWaRSTb7Gz May 25, 2022

The tweet has kick-started a row of funny tweets as netizens are now making memes on the post.

Sarcastic tweets like the one by Delhi Police have become quite common these days. Earlier, Assam Police and Maharashtra Police were spotted sharing hilarious yet catchy tweets to increase the public’s awareness against crimes. Such funny posts encourage people to share them among others, thereby increasing awareness about serious issues.

Earlier, the Assam Police had taken up lines from a TV soap to create awareness about drug operations. The state police tweeted, “Rasode me kaun tha? Rasode me do drugs peddlers tha. Carton me se Livsaf and vitamins nikal diye aur CODEX and drugs chhupa diya. Itne me Team Nagaon ayi aur dono ko utha liya” and share clips from the famous show – ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’.

