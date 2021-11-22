Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s unseen wedding video will melt your heart - WATCH

On August 8, 2020, actor Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj. Miheeka shared a never-before-seen wedding video on Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing the video, Miheeka wrote, “The perfect match. You are all things right rolled into one! Love.Light.Life. @ranadaggubati #myeverything.”

Due to the pandemic, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding was a small gathering. The video depicts numerous scenes from the wedding and pre-wedding celebrations. On the mandap, Rana and Miheeka are also seen kissing, making fans ecstatic to see their wedding moments.

Miheeka celebrated her first wedding anniversary with a post on August 8 this year.It read, “Happy anniversary my love! It’s been the most blissful year! I love you to the ends of the world and more! Thank you for being you and being the most wonderful human being!! Here’s to a lifetime more.. Because it’s a countdown till we’re not around … @ranadaggubati #mylife #mylove.”

In Hyderabad, Rana Daggubati married Miheeka Bajaj. Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Naga Chaitanya, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were among the guests at the wedding.