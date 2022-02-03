'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun pays tribute to late Puneeth Rajkumar, pens heartwarming note

Allu Arjun who is basking glory from his latest pan-India blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise,' has a generous, humbling nature. Allu respects his colleagues, seniors, and he proved it again. The actor visited late Kannada star, Puneeth Rajkumar's family at their house and paid respect to the actor. At Puneeth's house, he paid hommage before the actor's portrait with his head bowed and shared it on social media with an emotional note that says, "My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu. My respect to the rajkumar garu’s family, friends, well-wishers & fans."

My Humble respects To Puneeth Garu . My respect to the rajkumar garu’s family , friends , well wishers & fans . pic.twitter.com/6qRzv4NyX4 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) February 3, 2022

Last year in October, Punneth Rajkumar passed away after suffering a heart attack. The person who has been identified as Parashuram Devammanvar passed away at 11 pm due to a heart attack after Puneeth died earlier the same day due to cardiac arrest. The actor had experienced chest pain, for which he was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, where he later died. His demise left his numerous fans saddened and shocked. Several actors and other personalities expressed their grief on Punneth's death.

During this Republic Day, the poster of Puneeth's last film as an actor, 'James' got released with much fanfare. Film's producer and actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar revealed the still and motion poster on her social media to an overwhelming response from actor's fans.

As the poster depicts, the actor will be seen as an army officer, and the followers of Puneeth can't control their excitement for the film. "Powerful poster." A user said. While another fan asserted, "Mesmerizing.. miss you Appu sir." "We love you sir miss you," commented a user. The poster has been pondered with such love, and they all are waiting for the film. 'James' is aimed to release on Puneeth's birthday, March 17. On the other hand, Allu Arjun will next be seen in the much-awaited sequel of 'Pushpa' with Rashmika Mandana, and Fahad Fazil.