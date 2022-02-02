Meet Allu Arjun's family of stars: From dad Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, cousin Ram Charan to uncle Chiranjeevi

Several members of Allu Arjun's family are renowned film personalities and have made a mark for themselves in the industry. Take a look.

South film industry superstar Allu Arjun has been ruling the headlines ever since his film 'Pushpa: The Rise', which did tremendously well worldwide, was released.

Allu Arjun's unique style in the film won the hearts of his fans and his character Pushpa became a rage. Not just that, the songs of the film are chartbusters too and have been trending on social media with fans recreating the hooks steps and giving it their own twists.

After the release of Pushpa, Allu Arjun's popularity increased manifold. In fact, he even became a hit among the Hindi audience who loved his film.

However, today, we are not here to talk about Allu Arjun but his family of film stars. Yes, you read that right. Several members of Allu Arjun's family are renowned film personalities and have made a mark for themselves in the industry. They are popular and have certain stardom to their names. Take a look at the names below and how Allu Arjun is related to them. (All images: Allu Arjun/Facebook)