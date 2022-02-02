Meet Allu Arjun's family of stars: From dad Allu Aravind, brother Allu Sirish, cousin Ram Charan to uncle Chiranjeevi

Several members of Allu Arjun's family are renowned film personalities and have made a mark for themselves in the industry. Take a look.
South film industry superstar Allu Arjun has been ruling the headlines ever since his film 'Pushpa: The Rise', which did tremendously well worldwide, was released.
Allu Arjun's unique style in the film won the hearts of his fans and his character Pushpa became a rage. Not just that, the songs of the film are chartbusters too and have been trending on social media with fans recreating the hooks steps and giving it their own twists.
After the release of Pushpa, Allu Arjun's popularity increased manifold. In fact, he even became a hit among the Hindi audience who loved his film.
However, today, we are not here to talk about Allu Arjun but his family of film stars. Yes, you read that right. Several members of Allu Arjun's family are renowned film personalities and have made a mark for themselves in the industry. They are popular and have certain stardom to their names. Take a look at the names below and how Allu Arjun is related to them. (All images: Allu Arjun/Facebook)
1. Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah
Allu Arjun's grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah appeared in over 1000 Tollywood films. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1990 and received the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001. He was a renowned actor and comedian.
2. Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind
Allu Aravind is a well-known face in the South film industry. Allu Aravind is a highly respected film producer and has bankrolled many hit films.
3. Allu Arjun's younger brother Allu Sirish
Like his elder brother Allu Arjun, Allu Shirish is also a well-known name in the South film industry. He made his debut in the film 'Gauravam' which was released in the year 2013. After that, he worked in many hit films.
4. Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi
Superstar Chiranjeevi is actor Allu Arjun's paternal uncle. Chiranjeevi is married to Allu Arjun's aunt Surekha. He has an immense fan following and has done over 150 Telugu films. In 2006, he was conferred with the Padma Bhushan.
5. Allul Arjun's cousin Ram Charan
South superstar Ram Charan has his own massive fan following pan-India. The South actor who has been making headlines for his upcoming film 'RRR", is Allu Arjun's cousin. Ram Charan is Chiranjeevi's son.
6. Allu Arjun's uncle's brother Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan is the brother of South superstar Chiranjeevi and he himself is a popular actor in the South film industry. He stepped into the world of acting with the film 'Akkada Ammayee Ikkada Abbay'. The film was released in 1996.
7. Allu Arjun's uncle's brother's son Varun Tej
Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi has two brothers. Pawan Kalyan, who is an actor and Nagendra Babu, who is an actor and producer. Nagendra Babu's son Varun Tej is also an actor in the South film industry.
8. Allu Arjun's uncle's brother's daughter Niharika Konidela
Niharika Konidela is the daughter of Nagendra Babu and sister of Varun Teja. Apart from films, she also works in the television industry. Niharika entered the world of acting in the year 2016. She tied the knot with Chaitanya JV in 2020.
9. Allu Arjun's uncle's sister's son Sai Dharam Tej
Allu Arjun's uncle Chiranjeevi's sister's name is Vijay Durga. Sai Dharam Teja is her son. He is also an actor.