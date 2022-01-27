Poster of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s last movie 'James' releases, fans get emotional

Last year Puneeth Rajkumar left his fans shocked and saddened. His untimely demise has left a deep void in the fan's hearts. However, the Kannada star fans are bestowed with a treat of a poster from his upcoming film. The late actor will soon be seen in an out-and-out action entertainer 'James' and the film's poster is OUT!

Take a look at Rajkumar's 'James'

Film's producer and actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar revealed the still and motion poster on her social media to an overwhelming response from actor's fans.

Here's the motion poster

As the poster depicts, the actor will be seen as an army officer, and the followers of Puneeth can't control their excitement for the film. "Powerful poster." A user said. While another fan asserted, "Mesmerizing.. miss you Appu sir." "We love you sir miss you," commented a user. The poster has been pondered with such love, and they all are waiting for the film.

As per the reports of TOI, film's director Chethan Kumar said, "We chose Republic Day to reveal this look as it shows Puneeth sir in the army uniform. This will also mark our first step towards sharing more details and material from the film for fans."

'James' is aimed for the release on Puneeth's birthday (17 March). Kumar even asserted his team's effort to fulfil the release promise

by saying, "We had had this conversation about releasing the film on his birthday a couple of times with Puneeth sir since it was also a Thursday, which is auspicious. We are now working towards fulfilling that promise and this reveal of his army officer look is the first step towards that."

Apart from 'James,' three of his other films, ‘Man of the Match’, ‘One Cut Two Cut’, and ‘Family Pack,' will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video.