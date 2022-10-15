Search icon
Kantara Hindi box office collection day 1: Rishab Shetty starrer beats Vikrant Rona, collects Rs 1.27 crore

Although Kantara surpassed the opening of Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona, it couldn't beat Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather's first-day collections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Kantara

Kantara (Hindi) box office collections day 1: The Hindi dubbed version of Rishab Shetty's latest blockbuster Kantara opened on a decent note and collected Rs 1.27 crores on Friday, October 14. 

Trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the day one collection of Kantara Hindi on his Twitter and wrote, "#Kantara #Hindi version* opens better than recent dubbed films... Picked up pace towards the evening... #Maharashtra leads, North circuits low... Dependent on Day 2 and 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 1.27 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC." 

Here's the tweet

If we considered Taran's analysis then it's a fact that the Hindi dub of Kantara opened better than a few other dub films. When it comes to comparison, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep's last pan-India release, Vikrant Rona opened with Rs 1.11 crores from the Hindi version. 

Here are Vikrant Rona's collections

Let's take another example, Adivi Sesh's action-drama Major, which was based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, made its debut in Hindi with Rs 96 lakhs only. 

Here are Major's collections

Even though Kantara beat VR and Major, the film couldn't surpass the opening of Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather. Megastar and Salman Khan starrer released on Dusshera collected Rs 1.61 crores on its opening day. 

Here's the tweet

The Kannada language film Kantara, directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role, has become one of the most talked about films in recent times as the folklore-oriented movie has received enormous praise from celebrities across the Indian film industry including Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, Raj & DK, Dhanush, Rana Daggubati, and others.

The Adipurush star Prabhas had taken to his Instagram Stories and put up a special post saying that he thoroughly enjoyed watching the film. The Kaduva actor Prithviraj Sukumaran called Kantara 'a glorious cinematic achievement' and loved the film so much that he has presented the Malayalam dubbed version of the film. The Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep had penned a lengthy letter stating that the film left him 'speechless'.

