Allu Arjun's heartwarming reaction to Kamal Haasan watching 'Pushpa: The Rise' goes viral

After emerging as the highest-grossing film in India in 2021, the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rise' continues to amaze stars and celebrities across India. Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Huma Qureshi are some of the Bollywood celebs who showered praise on the film on their social media handles and now, superstar Kamal Haasan has joined this list too.

Winner of four National Film Awards, Haasan watched the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer film with Devi Sri Prasad who has composed smashing music for 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The music director, popularly referred to as DSP, took to his Twitter account and shared pictures of him watching the Telugu action thriller with the actor. Sharing that Kamal Haasan showered lovely words about everyone's work in the film, DSP tweeted, " Dearest ULAGANAYAGAN @ikamalhaasan sir Thanku so much 4 taking out time & watching our #PushpaTheRiseOnPrime. U r d sweetest Sir. ThankU 4 all d lovely words about d work of all of Us."

The film's leading man, Allu Arjun in his reply thanked Kamal Haasan for watching his film as he wrote, "Thank you for watching #Pushpa @ikamalhaasan garu. Humbled" and added a folded hands emoji. His reaction quickly went viral on the micro-blogging social media platform.

Based on the red sandalwood smuggling, the Sukumar directorial follows the story of a lorry driver Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) who rises to become the head of the smuggling syndicate. The second part of the film titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' will see the central character going against the ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whose character was introduced at the end of the first part. The cop's role has been portrayed by Fahadh Faasil, one of the finest actors in Indian cinema who made his Telugu film debut with 'Pushpa'.