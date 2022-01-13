Allu Arjun's fiery reply to Ravindra Jadeja's Pushpa look goes viral

After several Bollywood celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the latest to join the 'Pushpa' bandwagon. The cricketer shared a picture on his social media on Wednesday 12 January recreating the look of Allu Arjun's character Pushpa Raj from the recent Telugu blockbuster film.

Allu Arjun, who has been receiving a thunderous response for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise', took notice of Jadeja's post and responded to his look with fiery emoji and wrote, “Thaggede Le”, a punch line from the film. After seeing Jadeja's look, you will agree that the cricketer has hit a six this time too. Allu Arjun's reply quickly went viral on Twitter.

Thaggede Le ! — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 12, 2022

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan had also posted a reel on his Instagram handle in which he is seen mouthing Pushpa Raj's dialogues. Dhawan, who goes by the nickname Gabbar, looked amazing delivering the popular dialogue from the film.



With earning more than Rs 300 crores at the box office, 'Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1' has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021. The Allu Arjun headlined film has also generated buzz due to 'The Family Man 2' actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sizzling item song 'Oo Antava' in the action thriller. The film also marks the Telugu film debut of highly acclaimed actor Fahadh Faasil, who is majorly seen in Malayalam films. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady in 'Pushpa', will make her Bollywood debut in 2022 with two films - 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

The sequel titled 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is scheduled to start production next month in February 2022. If you still haven't seen the film, it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video in its original Telugu version and as well as dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.