Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

Indian passport holders can travel visa-free to 57 countries; check full list here

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Ileana D'Cruz’s boyfriend proves to be the perfect partner in this adorable ‘roly poly’ adventure: See fun post

Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram Threads and shared how being pregnant means struggling to climb up on the bed, and added how her partner helps her in such situations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

As the mom-to-be Ileana D'Cruz prepares to welcome her firstborn, the actress keeps on dropping glimpses of her pregnancy journey on her Instagram handle. While she has been extremely secretive about the father of her child in the past, she has been gradually dropping hints about her boyfriend on social media. Recently, Ileana D'Cruz took to Threads and shared how being pregnant means struggling to climb up on the bed. She added that her partner has been instrumental in helping her through her pregnancy. Her latest post will surely bring a smile to your face.

Ileana D'Cruz is a ‘roly poly ball’

Ileana D'Cruz wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Me thinking I'd be a graceful pregnant momma-to-be. Reality is I'm a roly-poly ball and my man has to give me a push to help me climb into bed,” along with a pregnant woman and face-palm emoji.

Earlier, the Barfi actor revealed the identity of her mystery man by dropping a string of love-struck photos with her partner in the Stories section of Instagram. The romantic selfies were captioned ‘date night’ with a red heart emoji.

Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man is her ‘rock’

Although Ileana D'Cruz is loving every step of her pregnancy journey, she admitted that she does feel down and hopeless at times. Posting some blurry monochrome images of her along with her partner, the actress penned a heartfelt note revealing how her partner takes care of her on the days when she's not at her best.

Ileana D'Cruz's note went like this, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore."

Ileana D'Cruz's professional commitments

Ileana D'Cruz recently appeared in Badshah’s hit track, Sab Gazab. The actress announced her pregnancy just a few days after the release of the song. Up next, she will be seen as the lead in the upcoming drama, Unfair And Lovely, alongside Randeep Hooda.

