Is Kamal Haasan planning to make Indian 3? Udhayanidhi Stalin spills the beans

Kamal Haasan has also joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's science fiction drama, Project K.

After Vikram, superstar Kamal Haasan is working on the much-awaited sequel, Indian 2. Even though the second installment in the franchise has not hit theatres yet, it seems the makers are already in talks for Indian 3. Filmmaker and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin recently revealed during an interview that there is a possibility for Indian 3. He added that director S Shankar has a massive stock of unused footage and that they are thinking about Indian 3. However, Udhayanidhi Stalin claimed that nothing has been finalised yet.

He was quoted saying during the interview, “The filmmakers have told me that they have a lot of footage shot for the film. Kamal sir and Shankar sir are very happy.”

The shooting for the magnum opus is near completion. Around 20 days of the shooting remain for Indian 2.

About Indian 2

Made under the direction of S Shankar, Indian 2 will see Kamal Haasan reprising his iconic role as the freedom fighter, Senapathy. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Delhi Ganesh, and Bobby Simha. Anirudh Ravichander has provided the songs and background score for Indian 2, while the camera work has been handled by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu. The editing department is headed by A. Sreekar Prasad.

Kamal Haasan joins cast of Project K

Over and above this, Kamal Haasan has also joined the cast of Nag Ashwin's science fiction drama, Project K. He will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Announcing the news, Prabhas posted a video on social media, along with the caption, “A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary @ikamalhaasan sir in #ProjectK. The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment."

Amitabh Bachchan also reacted to the news, saying, “Welcome Kamal .. great working with you again .. it’s been a while!”

Financed by C. Aswani Dutt, under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies, Project K will hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.