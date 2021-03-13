Headlines

NEET 2021 exams will be held in 11 languages, offline mode on August 1

The NEET exams will be held on August 1, the National Testing Agency had announced on Friday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 13, 2021, 10:45 PM IST

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 will be held on August 1. According to the notification issued by the agency, “NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode.”

“The result of NEET can also be used by other entities of state/central government colleges for admission to B.Sc Nursing and B.Sc Life Sciences,” the notice issued by NTA said.

The NEET-UG 2021 will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS courses as per the relevant norms, guidelines and regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies.

NEET exam will be held in offline mode for a total of 720 marks. In the paper, Physics and Chemistry sections carry 180 marks each and 360 marks are allotted to the Biology section. The examination is held for 180 minutes.

NEET 2021 will be held in 11 languages – English, Hindi, Assamese, Gujarati, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. Candidates must choose the option of medium of question paper while filling in the application form.

Steps to apply for NEET 2021:

Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Click on the link for registration

Submit required details to generate login credentials

Login and fill the NEET 2021 application form

Pay the application fee, submit the form.

