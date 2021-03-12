NEET 2021: Medical entrance exams to be held on August 1 - check full details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the dates for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2021 on Friday (March 12). The NEET 2021 exams will be held on August 1, 2021.

In the official NTA NEET notification says: “NEET (UG) 2021 will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English through Pen & Paper mode on 01 August 2021 (Sunday).” Further, NTA has clarified that the information brochure with complete details will be public soon. The notification says: “NEET 2021 information bulletin containing detailed information regarding the test, syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorization of seats, examination fee, cities of examination, State Code, etc. will be available shortly on the website ntaneet.nic.in, when the submission of the application form for NEET (UG) starts.”

NTA has also stated that the exam will take place offline.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges was delayed twice last year and was finally held in September.

The NEET is usually held once a year by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the first Sunday of May. However, this year the schedule for the exam has not yet been released by the NTA.