Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

Meet woman, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top...'

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming gesture for Rishabh Pant at KKR vs DC IPL match has fans calling him 'pure hearted'

Viral video: Anger mounts over viral video showing Ayodhya Dham railway station's floor covered in paan stains

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

Meet woman, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top...'

Meet Indian genius who completed MSc by 12, became IIT professor at 22, was sacked after few years due to...

9 must-watch crime thrillers based on true stories

Effective drinks for balancing blood sugar fluctuations

Symptoms of high cholesterol in men after 40

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

IPL 2024: Who Is Mayank Yadav? The New Pace Sensation Of India | Lucknow Super Giants

DC vs KKR: Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, A Rising Star For Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL 2024

DC vs KKR Highlights 1st Innings: Delhi Capitals Need 273 Runs To Win Against Kolkata Knight Riders

This film's heroine took board exams during shoot, it saw 11 year-delay, she was already big Bollywood star by release

Meet actress whose body was found 3 days after death, was locked in mental asylum, accused Big B of kidnapping..

Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest flop lost Rs 90 crore, created controversy, shows got cancelled, director has no films since

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top...'

Muskan later worked as an intern with TechCurators, where she created data structures and algorithm problems for different coding platforms.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Muskan Agrawal, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Una, secured a record-breaking job offer of Rs 60 lakh per annum, which is the highest ever package offered to the institute's student.

Muskan Agrawal is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and she has completed her BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIIT Una. She is also the winner of 'top woman coder' award at TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 fich she was awarded a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. Muskan beat over 69,000 women coders to win the award.

Geek Goddess is an annual coding competition run by TechGig and the competition is only for women. According to TechGig, the competition provides a platform for talented women engineers and technology companies, highlighting their talents in coding.

Muskan Agrawal loves coding and in 2021, she used her skills on various open-source projects. She was selected for top 40 women for LinkedIn's mentorship programme in 2021. Muskan later worked as an intern with TechCurators, where she created data structures and algorithm problems for different coding platforms.

In 2022, Muskan was recognized as a Harvard WECode Scholar after she participated in the largest student-run tech conference in the world. The conference named WECode was organised at Harvard University. Muskan Agrawal also worked as a Software Development Engineer Intern at MyFab11 and LinkedIn.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Made in Rs 10 crore, this film earned Rs 106 crore, was rejected by 10 stars, became highest-grossing Indian movie in...

7 ways to improve your eye health and vision

Meet woman, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top...'

Rajat Kapoor says we make 4 films a year that are 'maybe not so bad' and then celebrate it: 'It's pathetic' | Exclusive

Tilasmi Bahein: Sensuous Sonakshi Sinha performs 'her best dance' in second song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement