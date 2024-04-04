Meet woman, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, she is India's 'top...'

Muskan Agrawal, a student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) – Una, secured a record-breaking job offer of Rs 60 lakh per annum, which is the highest ever package offered to the institute's student.

Muskan Agrawal is from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and she has completed her BTech in Electronics and Communication Engineering from IIIT Una. She is also the winner of 'top woman coder' award at TechGig Geek Goddess 2022 fich she was awarded a prize of Rs 1.5 lakh. Muskan beat over 69,000 women coders to win the award.

Geek Goddess is an annual coding competition run by TechGig and the competition is only for women. According to TechGig, the competition provides a platform for talented women engineers and technology companies, highlighting their talents in coding.

Muskan Agrawal loves coding and in 2021, she used her skills on various open-source projects. She was selected for top 40 women for LinkedIn's mentorship programme in 2021. Muskan later worked as an intern with TechCurators, where she created data structures and algorithm problems for different coding platforms.

In 2022, Muskan was recognized as a Harvard WECode Scholar after she participated in the largest student-run tech conference in the world. The conference named WECode was organised at Harvard University. Muskan Agrawal also worked as a Software Development Engineer Intern at MyFab11 and LinkedIn.