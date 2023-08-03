Meet IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary, UP cadre transferred 21 times in 13 years of service

Prabhakar Chaudhary, the Senior Superintendent of Police, was transferred to the commandant of the Lucknow-based 32nd Battalion of the Provincial Armed Constabulary within hours after ordering lathi-charge at kanwariyas in UP.

Just four hours after acting to stop a group of Kanwariyas in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district who were determined to hold a parade through an unauthorised path, senior police officer Prabhakar Chaudhary was transferred on Sunday night. In the past 13 years, Prabhakar Chaudhary has made 21 transfers.

After over six hours of fighting, the police had used lethal force on the gang of Kanwariyas. The police claimed that the Kanwariyas yelled anti-police slogans while they were being dispersed by the police using a small amount of force.

He is Prabhakar Choudhary, 2010 batch IPS officer.



He was SSP Bareilly and transferred to PAC Lucknow because he haven't allowed kawariya to play dj in front of a mosque.



Usually it is common for any police officer to be transferred in this way, but Chowdhary has been removed after the incident of lathicharge on Kanwariyas at 7 pm on Sunday, so he is in the news.

Prabhakar Chaudhary, an IPS officer who gave the order, is currently in the centre of controversy. Prabhakar Chaudhary, an IPS officer from the 2010 batch, began his career in Noida as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in training. He has worked with the state's police forces at Ballia, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Varanasi, and Kanpur, among others.

IPS Prabhakar Chaudhary is renowned for adhering to traditional, rule-based police methods. He disapproves of Uttar Pradesh's encounter culture. In addition, he has a reputation for defying the VIP culture and shocking people with his unpretentious and distinct approach to surprise inspections.

He originally comes from Ambedkar Nagar district of UP. He passed the civil services examination in first attempt. He was recruited as a 2010 batch IPS officer in the UP cadre.

In a breakaway tradition, Prabhakar Chaudhary chose to use a state roads bus and a tempo to get to his office when he was appointed SP of Kanpur Dehat in 2016. Additionally, he made news when he drove his own car to transport injured patients to the hospital while keeping an eye on a rescue effort in Kanpur Dehat.

After taking over the Mathura district in 2017, he took decisive action against the mafia and local gangs, revealed multiple instances of looting, and suppressed illicit ventures involving silver traders. After being deployed there for three months, he was moved out of the district.

Prabhakar Chaudhary is reportedly planning to join a central agency soon and possibly go on central deputation.