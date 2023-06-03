Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

Meet IPS Manoj Sharma, once a tempo driver who used to sleep with beggars, failed class 12, cracked UPSC with AIR 121

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who had failed class 12, is an example of sheer diligence. As he managed to crack one of the country's most difficult tests to become an IPS officer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

Meet IPS Manoj Sharma, once a tempo driver who used to sleep with beggars, failed class 12, cracked UPSC with AIR 121
Meet IPS Manoj Sharma, once a tempo driver who used to sleep with beggars, failed class 12, cracked UPSC with AIR 121

Despite obstacles in life, UPSC aspirants must be resilient and study hard to become IAS and IPS. Those who do not let their personal issues stand in the way of their goals will succeed. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who had failed class 12, is an example of sheer diligence. As he managed to crack one of the country's most difficult tests to become an IPS officer. His success story is fascinating, and it really inspires youths.

Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma?

Manoj Sharma is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Morena area. Since he was young, he had dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. Unfortunately, he failed class 12. Additionally, in Classes 9 and 10, he received the third division. Manoj failed every subject in class 12 with the exception of Hindi.

Nevertheless, after several setbacks, Manoj never lost confidence in himself. He continued to work towards his objective and began getting ready for the UPSC, the most renowned test in the nation.

READ | Meet IPS Gurpreet Bhullar whose has Rs 152 crore wealth, here's how he became so rich

Did not have a roof

In a book titled "Twelfth Fail," Manoj chronicled his experiences. He claims in it that he worked as a tempo driver in Gwalior to support himself while he was studying. They had such dire financial circumstances that he did not even have a roof. However, his continuous battle enabled him to succeed.

He studied biographies of several notable individuals while working as a library peon in Delhi, including Gorky, Lincoln, and Muktbodh. He realised the realities of life after reading those books.

Cracked UPSC and achieved the goal

Manoj Kumar Sharma made four consecutive tries at the UPSC. In the first three of these efforts, he had been unsuccessful; but, in the fourth try, he succeeded in becoming an IPS with an All India 121 rank. He presently serves as Mumbai Police's Additional Commissioner. Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS, has a dominant personality that has led him being referred to as Singham and Simba by others.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’
In pics: Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Huma Qureshi, Gauhar Khan attend Baba Siddique's annual Iftaar in stylish outfits
In pics: The Kerala Story star Sonia Balani's journey from television to Bollywood
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.