Meet IPS Manoj Sharma, once a tempo driver who used to sleep with beggars, failed class 12, cracked UPSC with AIR 121

Despite obstacles in life, UPSC aspirants must be resilient and study hard to become IAS and IPS. Those who do not let their personal issues stand in the way of their goals will succeed. IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma, who had failed class 12, is an example of sheer diligence. As he managed to crack one of the country's most difficult tests to become an IPS officer. His success story is fascinating, and it really inspires youths.

Who is IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma?

Manoj Sharma is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Morena area. Since he was young, he had dreamed of becoming an IAS officer. Unfortunately, he failed class 12. Additionally, in Classes 9 and 10, he received the third division. Manoj failed every subject in class 12 with the exception of Hindi.

Nevertheless, after several setbacks, Manoj never lost confidence in himself. He continued to work towards his objective and began getting ready for the UPSC, the most renowned test in the nation.

Did not have a roof

In a book titled "Twelfth Fail," Manoj chronicled his experiences. He claims in it that he worked as a tempo driver in Gwalior to support himself while he was studying. They had such dire financial circumstances that he did not even have a roof. However, his continuous battle enabled him to succeed.

He studied biographies of several notable individuals while working as a library peon in Delhi, including Gorky, Lincoln, and Muktbodh. He realised the realities of life after reading those books.

Cracked UPSC and achieved the goal

Manoj Kumar Sharma made four consecutive tries at the UPSC. In the first three of these efforts, he had been unsuccessful; but, in the fourth try, he succeeded in becoming an IPS with an All India 121 rank. He presently serves as Mumbai Police's Additional Commissioner. Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS, has a dominant personality that has led him being referred to as Singham and Simba by others.