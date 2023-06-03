Meet IPS Gurpreet Bhullar whose has Rs 152 crore wealth, here's how he became so rich

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was recently posted as the police commissioner of Ludhiana. (File)

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, currently posted as the inspector general of police in Punjab, is one of the richest IPS officers in the country. A few years ago, he was appointed as the SSP of Jalandhar. His father Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and grandfather Gurdayal Singh Bhullar had also served in the same city. They were also IPS officers. 2004-batch officer Bhullar was recently promoted as the IGP.

He was recently posted as the police commissioner of Ludhiana. Later, he was promoted to the IGP rank.

Bhullar made headlines in 2016 when he declared his immovable assets. At that time, he was way richer than ex-CM Captain Amarinder Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal.

While Captain Singh declared his net worth to be Rs 48 crore, Badal declared it to be Rs 102 crore. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar net worth, however, was Rs 152 crore. He was posted as the SSP of Mohali at that time.

Gurdayal Singh was the SSP of Jalandhar between 1957 and 1960.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar had declared property worth Rs 152 crore in 2016.

He had shown eight houses, four agricultural and three commercial plots. He had a commercial property worth Rs 85 lakh and a 1500 square-yard vacant plot in Delhi's Sainik Farms.

He had uncultivable land in a village in Mohali worth Rs 45 crore.

The source of the ancestral property was "flowing from grandparents".

The date of acquisition of 12 properties was Jan 11, 2013.

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar did BA hons before becoming an IPS officer in 2004.