Meet IIT graduate who got job with Rs 100 crore package, fired within a year, he was working for…

When the IIT Bombay graduate was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

IIT alumni are making India proud by spearheading few of the biggest tech companies across the world. A bunch of these multinational giants worth billions of dollars are led by IIT Bombay graduates with huge salary packages. One such IIT pass out made it to the headline and was trending all across the globe when he was hired by a multi-billion dollar company as a CEO with a massive salary package. When the IIT Bombay graduate was hired, his salary was around Rs 8 crore apart from the restricted stock units valued at around Rs 94 crore. Overall, the IITians salary package was more than Rs 100 crore but before he could complete an year as the CEO, he was fired by the company after a takeover. The unfortunate IIT graduate that we are talking about is Parag Agarwal, who was once the CEO of Twitter. Parag Agarwal was fired as Twitter CEO after the micro-blogging platform was acquired by the world's richest man in a massive $44 billion deal. Elon Musk fired Parag Agarwal soon after getting hold of the company and served as CEO for the first few months.

Before joining Twitter in 2011, Agrawal did internships at Microsoft Research and Yahoo. After working at Twitter for around 6 years, he was appointed as chief technology officer following the departure of Adam Messinger.

Born in Ajmer, Parag Agrawal was part of a well-educated family. His father was a senior official in the Indian Department of Atomic Energy and his mother is a retired Economics professor. Agrawal completed his graduation from IIT Bombay in 2005 after securing 77 all India rank (AIR). Later he went to the United States to pursue a PhD in computer science at Stanford University.

Since his exit from Twitter, Parag Agrawal hasn’t joined any other company. His LinkedIn bio just reads ‘Former CEO at Twitter’. Parag Agrawal is married to Vineeta Agarwala, who is a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. The engineer is parent to two children.

