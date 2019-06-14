Search icon
World Cup 2019: Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans for recovery wishes, says he is taking the 'opportunity to bounce back'

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for at least three World Cup matches.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 20, 2019, 05:47 AM IST

After suffering a hairline fracture on his left thumb, Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out for at least three World Cup matches. The opener, however, is in no mood of slowing down and is making sure he recovers quickly.

Posting a video of his workout on Twitter, Dhawan wished everyone for their messages. He wrote: You can make these situations your nightmare or use it an opportunity to bounce back. Thank you for all the recovery messages from everyone."

The player had earlier also shared a motivational poem about being determined on his social media page. 

The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions.

"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage)," he posted.

As of now, Delhi's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been called in as his cover. India's match, however, against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain and they next play arch-rivals Pakistan on 16 June at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.

