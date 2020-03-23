WATCH: Priceless reaction of Shreyas Iyer's dog after getting bamboozled by magic trick

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

With schools, education centres, and offices closed, people are finding new ways to each day fun and unique.

Team India cricketer Shreyas Iyer is keeping himself entertained indoors by preforming magic tricks to his dog.

Iyer took to Twitter on Monday (March 23) and shared an adorable video of him completely bamboozling his pet golden retriever when he disappeared instantly from its sight.

"Betty here, Betty there. Shreyas here, Shreyas where?!?": Shreyas tweet read.

HERE IS THE POST:

Iyer is a key part of the Delhi Capitals (DC) side in Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2020 season, which the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13) decided to suspend till April 15, 2020, due to the quick spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts.

India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as per the Health Ministry, while four people have died due to the highly contagious virus.