U19 World Cup 2024: Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan shine as India beat Nepal by 132 runs, enter semifinals

Uday Saharan-led India progressed to the semifinal stage with five consecutive convincing wins.

Sachin Dhas and skipper Uday Saharan played crucial roles in India's 132-run victory against Nepal in the ICC Under-19 World Cup. Dhas (116) and Saharan (100) built a strong partnership, turning India's 62/3 to an impressive 297/5 after choosing to bat first.

India, now with eight points, secured a spot in the semifinals and will face South Africa. Saumy Pandey's impressive bowling, with 4 wickets, led to Nepal's collapse. Despite a late effort from skipper Dev Khanal (33), Nepal only reached 165/9. India faced a scare as wicketkeeper Aravalli Avanish left due to injury, and Innesh Mahajan took over.

Earlier, a vital partnership between Saharan and Dhas shifted the momentum after early dismissals. Dhas showcased controlled aggression, scoring a century and pacing his innings beautifully. The win marked India's dominance in the tournament, but they faced challenges with injuries and a resilient Nepalese batting display.