MS Dhoni ends a fan's 13-year long wait, fulfills his special wish

One of the most loved Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni has a huge fan following and the fans wait with bated breath to see his one glimpse, whether on a cricket field or off the field. One of his fans finally got to meet the man and fulfilled his 16-year old wish.

Dhoni, who had recently gone to Shimla with his family for a vacation after the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended, spent some quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva in the beautiful mountains of Himachal Pradesh.

Dhoni's visit turned out to be an amazing opportunity for his fan Dev, who failed to meet him in 2008 and get a sign on his phone cover when the former captain visited the state in 2008. Dev, who was excited to meet him requested the administration and got his transfer from MeenaBagh Shimla to MeenaBagh Ratnari, a farmstay company in Himachal.

MeenaBagh homes shared the beautiful moment on Instagram informing that Dev tried to meet Dhoni in 2008 when he visited Rohru but wasn't able to fulfill his wish. Dev got to click a picture with the man and also was able to get an autograph on his mobile cover,

While being such a private person, Dhoni doesn't really make many public appearances, however, whenever he is on tour, he never misses a chance to fulfill their fans' wish.