MI vs SRH IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

MI vs SRH Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 8 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the eighth match of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday (March 27). Both teams started the season with losses. SRH played against Kolkata Knight Riders and lost by four runs in a high-scoring match at the Eden Gardens. MI began their campaign against Gujarat Titans and suffered a narrow six-run defeat against the finalists from last year.

Match Details

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 8

Date & Time: Mar 26, 07:30 PM

Venue: M A Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to watch CSK vs GT Live Streaming: JioCinema app

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper – Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Tilak Varma

Allrounders – Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Gerald Coetzee

MI vs SRH My Dream11 team

Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins, Tilak Varma, Aiden Markram, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan, Gerald Coetzee