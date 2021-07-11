Headlines

Cricket

ENG W vs IND W: Spinners help India storm back into the series, win 2nd T20I by 8 runs

Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav inspired India's comeback after England were cruising at 106-2 with Tammy Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight going great.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2021, 11:54 PM IST

Indian spinners Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav helped their side storm back into the series and win the second T20I against England women in the ongoing series. Team India had a fantastic start with openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana stitching a 70-run partnership, however, as usual, the visitors went through a mini-collapse after England got the first breakthrough in the form of Mandhana.

Shafali started the innings with a bang smashing her nemesis Katherine Brunt for five consecutive fours in an over. Mandhana, on the other hand, was calculative and played run-a-ball before smashing her first six. However, she couldn't continue for long and got out after scoring 20 runs. 

Shafali too soon followed the suit and as soon as they both were back in the pavilion, the run rate dropped and the Indian innings was going nowhere before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur took the onus in her own hands and smashed a couple of humongous sixes to take the team's total beyond 100.

Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana provided useful contributions to help India get to a respectable score of 148.

Team India had a great start to their bowling innings getting the wickets of Danny Wyatt and dangerous Nat Sciver early to peg the hosts back. However, the even dependable Tammy Beaumont rescued England's innings again and scored yet another fifty. Alongside skipper Heather Knight, she was on course to take her side home before one mistake and the visitors threw the door wide open.

One wicket brought two in form of Knight's unfortunate dismissal at the bowler's end. England batters failed to negotiate the spin trio of Sharma, Poonam and Sneh Rana and they weren't able to get the boundaries and eventually fell short of the target.

By the virtue of this win, India levelled the series 1-1 going into the final game at Chelmsford on Wednesday.

