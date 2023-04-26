IPL 2023, MI vs GT Highlights: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

It will be exciting when the 5 times champion will meet the defending champion at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a huge margin of 55 runs on Tuesday (April 25) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first Hardik Pandya's GT put up a total of 207 runs in 20 overs as Abhinav Manohar, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia scored 57 runs in last 18 balls. After losing Wriddhiman Saha early, Shubhman Gill stayed on the crease and scored a brilliant half century (third of the season). Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar went a little quickely and at one moment it looked like 180-185 would be the total but Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21), David Miller (46 off 22) and Tewatia's 20 off 5 balls took Gujarat to a hug total.

Chasing a huge total Mumbai lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over as Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya bowled brilliantly and didn't let MI batters to open arem in the starting overs. Cameron Green tried hitting some runs but Noor Ahmad dismissed him ruining his plans for the night. Nehal Wadhera was the highest scorer from Mumbai Indians with his 40 off 21 but wasn't enough to take his team over the line. Chasing such a huge total Mumbai had little option other than going for big hit but they failed big time as thebatting order collapsed poorly.