IPL 2023, MI vs GT Highlights: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

It will be exciting when the 5 times champion will meet the defending champion at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates
Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a huge margin of 55 runs on Tuesday (April 25) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first Hardik Pandya's GT put up a total of 207 runs in 20 overs as Abhinav Manohar, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia scored 57 runs in last 18 balls. After losing Wriddhiman Saha early, Shubhman Gill stayed on the crease and scored a brilliant half century (third of the season). Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar went a little quickely and at one moment it looked like 180-185 would be the total but Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21), David Miller (46 off 22) and Tewatia's 20 off 5 balls took Gujarat to a hug total.
Chasing a huge total Mumbai lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over as Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya bowled brilliantly and didn't let MI batters to open arem in the starting overs. Cameron Green tried hitting some runs but Noor Ahmad dismissed him ruining his plans for the night. Nehal Wadhera was the highest scorer from Mumbai Indians with his 40 off 21 but wasn't enough to take his team over the line. Chasing such a huge total Mumbai had little option other than going for big hit but they failed big time as thebatting order collapsed poorly.
MI vs GT live updates: Required Run Rate has now climbed up to 18 runs per over. Nehal and Piyush are trying to reach as close as they can in order to protect the NRR of the team
MI: 112-6 (15)
Nehal Wadhera 26 (13)
Piyush Chawla 8 (5)
Last wicket: Suryakumar Yadav c and b Noor Ahmad 23(12)
MI vs GT live updates: Rashid Khan is not letting MI batters open their arms. Just 5 runs from the over. 2 for 11 in his 3 overs.
MI: 58-3 (10)
Cameron Green 33 (25)
Suryakumar Yadav 3 (3)
MI vs GT live updates: Both batter are playing saifly as they cant afford another wicket. Green hit Noor Ahmad for a six, still 8 runs from the over
MI: 53-3 (9)
Suryakumar Yadav 1 (1)
Cameron Green 30 (21)
MI vs GT live updates: Rashid Khan took two crucial wickets in one over. Both Ishan kishan and Tilak Varma are back to pavillion. MI need 163 in 72 balls. its a mountain to climb.
MI: 45-3 (8)
Tilak Varma2(3)
Cameron Green 23 (16)
Gt vs MI live update: Gujarat completes 150 runs at the end of 17 over. 185 looks doable from here. both batters are going good. but a good over by Behrendorff, just 7 off it.
GT: 150-4 (17)
Abhinav Manohar 22 (14)
David Miller 19 (11)
last wicket: Shankar c Tim David b Chawla 19(16)
Gt vs MI live update: Another over another wicket, its Piyush Chawla this time. what a season he is having. Vijay Shankar tries to go over long on but fails like Gill as Tim Davis takes the catch.
GT: 103-2 (13)
David Miller 7 (4)
Abhinav Manohar 1 (3)
Gt vs MI live update: Piyush Chawla again did it for Mumbai Indinas. Hardik Pandya tries to charge him on the very very first ball but could mconnect well as Suryakumar Yadav caught him at the long off
GT: 55-2 (7)
Shubman Gill 33 (19)
Vijay Shankar 2 (2)
last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Suryakumar Yadav b Chawla 13(14)
Teams:
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
Piyush Chawla said, "There are a lot of teams who are already on eight points but most of the teams have played seven games and we have played six. So, one more game here and if we win we will be in the same hunt. We are not very far behind. But yes, we would like to have a couple of more wins in the next couple of games."
"Momentum is big in this competition. Coming back from a really close win in the last game, gives us a boosting for the games to come. If we look at the next 10 days, we got a few games back-to-back and it is a good time to step up" told David Miller.
Squads:
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal