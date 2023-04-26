Headlines

IPL 2023, MI vs GT Highlights: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans beat Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians by 55 runs

It will be exciting when the 5 times champion will meet the defending champion at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Stay tuned for live updates

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:31 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by a huge margin of 55 runs on Tuesday (April 25) at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Batting first Hardik Pandya's GT put up a total of 207 runs in 20 overs as Abhinav Manohar, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia scored 57 runs in last 18 balls. After losing Wriddhiman Saha early, Shubhman Gill stayed on the crease and scored a brilliant half century (third of the season). Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar went a little quickely and at one moment it looked like 180-185 would be the total but Abhinav Manohar (42 off 21), David Miller (46 off 22) and Tewatia's 20 off 5 balls took Gujarat to a hug total.

Chasing a huge total Mumbai lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the second over as Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya bowled brilliantly and didn't let MI batters to open arem in the starting overs. Cameron Green tried hitting some runs but Noor Ahmad dismissed him ruining his plans for the night. Nehal Wadhera was the highest scorer from Mumbai Indians with his 40 off 21 but wasn't enough to take his team over the line. Chasing such a huge total Mumbai had little option other than going for big hit but they failed big time as thebatting order collapsed poorly.  

LIVE BLOG

  • 26 Apr 2023, 01:27 AM

    Thank you for tuning in for today's match. We will catch up tomorrow with another match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium between RCB and KKR at 7:30.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 11:12 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Mumbai Indians failed miserebly to chased down the total of 207 and lost the match by 55 runs

    MI: 152-9 (20)

    Riley Meredith 0 (2)

    Jason Behrendorff 3 (4)

    Last wicket:  Arjun Tendulkar c Joshua Little b Mohit Sharma 13(9) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: 2 more wickets in an over. Its done and dusted for Mumbai Indians.

    MI: 139-8 (17)

    Arjun Tendulkar 2 (2)

    Jason Behrendorff 1 (1)

    Last wicket: Nehal Wadhera c Shami b Mohit Sharma 40(21)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 11:01 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Shami ended another economical spell, conceded just 18 runs in his 4 overs. MI need 73 off 18

    MI: 135-6 (17)

    Nehal Wadhera 39 (19)

    Piyush Chawla 18 (11)

    Last wicket: Suryakumar Yadav c and b Noor Ahmad 23 (12) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:56 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: 17 runs from the over. MI need 79 off 24 balls. Required rate has gone above 19. its intresting to see how close can they get.

    MI: 129-6 (16)

    Piyush Chawla 17 (8)

    Nehal Wadhera 34 (16)

    Last wicket: Suryakumar Yadav c and b Noor Ahmad 23 (12) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:51 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Required Run Rate has now climbed up to 18 runs per over. Nehal and Piyush are trying to reach as close as they can in order to protect the NRR of the team 

    MI: 112-6 (15)

    Nehal Wadhera 26 (13)

    Piyush Chawla 8 (5)

    Last wicket: Suryakumar Yadav c and b Noor Ahmad 23(12) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:39 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: After another 15 runs over, Noor Ahmad dismissed Suryakumar Yadav on the last ball. Its near to impossible now for Mumbai to chase this target.

    MI: 90-6 (13)

    Nehal Wadhera 12 (6)

    Last wicket: Suryakumar Yadav c and b Noor Ahmad 23(12) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:33 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Can Suryakumar do it for Mumbai Indians? He hits Rashid Khan for 15 runs in this over. 

    MI: 75-5 (12)

    Suryakumar Yadav 19 (9)

    Nehal Wadhera 1 (3)

    Last wicket: Green b Noor Ahmad 33(26), Tim David c Abhinav Manohar b Noor Ahmad 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:26 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Its Noor Ahmad this time another 2 wickets from the over. Both power hitters departed. Just 1 run from the over.

    MI: 59-5 (11)

    Nehal Wadhera 0 (2)

    Suryakumar Yadav 4 (4)

    Last wicket: Green b Noor Ahmad 33(26), Tim David c Abhinav Manohar b Noor Ahmad 0(2)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Rashid Khan is not letting MI batters open their arms. Just 5 runs from the over. 2 for 11 in his 3 overs.

    MI: 58-3 (10)

    Cameron Green 33 (25)

    Suryakumar Yadav 3 (3)

    Last wicket: Ishan Kishan c Joshua Little b Rashid Khan 13(21), Tilak Varma lbw b Rashid Khan 2(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:20 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Both batter are playing saifly as they cant afford another wicket. Green hit Noor Ahmad for a six, still 8 runs from the over

    MI: 53-3 (9)

    Suryakumar Yadav 1 (1)

    Cameron Green 30 (21)

    Last wicket: Ishan Kishan c Joshua Little b Rashid Khan 13(21), Tilak Varma lbw b Rashid Khan 2(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:06 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Rashid Khan took two crucial wickets in one over. Both Ishan kishan and Tilak Varma are back to pavillion. MI need 163 in 72 balls. its a mountain to climb.

    MI: 45-3 (8)

    Tilak Varma2(3)

    Cameron Green 23 (16)

    Last wicket: Ishan Kishan c Joshua Little b Rashid Khan 13(21), Tilak Varma lbw b Rashid Khan 2(3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 10:03 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Cameron Green powered it over wide long-on for Six. 13 runs from the over. MI needs many more like this.

    MI: 41-1 (7)

    Ishan Kishan 13 (19)

    Cameron Green 22 (15)

    Last wicket :Rohit c and b Hardik Pandya 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:59 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: End of the powerplay as Gujarat Titans completely dominated MI batters. Just 29 runs with loss of a wicket. 3 runs from Rashid Khan's over

    MI: 29-1 (6)

    Ishan Kishan 10 (17)

    Cameron Green 12 (11)

    Last wicket :Rohit c and b Hardik Pandya 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:54 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: 8 runs from the over. Ishan Kishan was struggling against Shami but managed to hit a boundary through the mid wicket.

    MI: 26-1 (5)

    Cameron Green 10 (8)

    Ishan Kishan 9 (14)

    Last wicket :Rohit c and b Hardik Pandya 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:51 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Finally some runs, Cameron Green hits it over long off for six. 12 runs from the over 

    MI: 18-1 (4)

    Cameron Green 9 (7)

    Ishan Kishan 2 (9)

    Last wicket :Rohit c and b Hardik Pandya 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:44 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Another brilliant over by shami. 4 back-to-back dot balls to Ishan Kishan. Just 2 runs from the over

    MI: 6-1 (3)

    Cameron Green 1 (1)

    Ishan Kishan 2 (9)

    Last wicket :Rohit c and b Hardik Pandya 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:37 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Skipper gets skipper. Hardik pandya dismissed Rohit Sharma. Another two runs from the over. Both openers were struggling to perform against Gt bowler and one departs.  

    MI: 4-1 (2)

     

    Ishan Kishan 1 (4)

    Last wicket :Rohit c and b Hardik Pandya 2(8)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:32 PM

    MI vs GT live updates: Mohammed Shami has been so consistent with his line and length this season. Just 2 runs from the over.

    MI: 2-0 (1)

    Rohit Sharma:1 (3)

    Ishan Kishan:0 (3)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:13 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: After Abhinav Manohar it's David Miller and Tewatia who rained sixes at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Scored 57 runs in last three overs. 

    GT: 207-5 (20)

    Rashid Khan 2 (1)

    Rahul Tewatia 20 (5)

    last wicket: Miller c Suryakumar Yadav b Behrendorff 46(22)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 09:00 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: Abhinav charges back-to-back sixes to C Green and Miller ended with another six. 22 runs from the over. Big over for GT

    GT: 172-4 (18)

    David Miller 34 (17)

    Abhinav Manohar 42 (20)

    last wicket: Shankar c Tim David b Chawla 19(16)

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 08:49 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: Gujarat completes 150 runs at the end of 17 over. 185 looks doable from here. both batters are going good. but a good over by Behrendorff, just 7 off it.

    GT: 150-4 (17)

    Abhinav Manohar 22 (14)

    David Miller 19 (11)

    last wicket: Shankar c Tim David b Chawla 19(16)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 08:37 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: Abhinav Manohar is striking the ball with immence confidence 4,4 and a 6. 17 runs from the over. GT need overs like this to go big.

    GT: 130-4 (15)

    Abhinav Manohar 18 (10)

    David Miller 17 (9)

    last wicket: Shankar c Tim David b Chawla 19(16)

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 08:34 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: Another over another wicket, its Piyush Chawla this time. what a season he is having. Vijay Shankar tries to go over long on but fails like Gill as Tim Davis takes the catch.

    GT: 103-2 (13)

    David Miller 7 (4)

    Abhinav Manohar 1 (3)

    last wicket: Shankar c Tim David b Chawla 19(16) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 08:31 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: Kartikeya did the trick for Mumbai Indians, dismissed the dengerous Gill at the long on.

    GT: 99-2 (12)

    David Miller 6 (3)

    Vijay Shankar 17 (14)

    last wicket: Shubman Gill c Suryakumar Yadav b Kartikeya 56(34) 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 08:10 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: A good over for Gujarat, 16 runs ff it. Shubman Gill completes his third half century of the season in just 30 balls.

    GT: 84-2 (10)

    Shubman Gill 50 (30)

    Vijay Shankar14 (9)

    last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Suryakumar Yadav b Chawla 13(14)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 08:00 PM

    Gt vs MI live update: Piyush Chawla again did it for Mumbai Indinas. Hardik Pandya tries to charge him on the very very first ball but could mconnect well as Suryakumar Yadav caught him at the long off

    GT: 55-2 (7)

    Shubman Gill 33 (19)

    Vijay Shankar 2 (2)

    last wicket: Hardik Pandya c Suryakumar Yadav b Chawla 13(14)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 07:51 PM

    GT vs MI live update: 10 runs from the over but GT need to accelerate a little as they are going at the run rate of 6.5 in the powerplay.

    GT: 33-1 (5)

    Shubman Gill 16 (12)

    Hardik Pandya 11 (11)

    Last wicket: Saha c Ishan Kishan b Arjun Tendulkar 4(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 07:46 PM

    GT vs MI live update: Arjun Tendulkar gets MI their first breakthrough as he dismissed Saha on the fisrt ball of the over

    GT: 17-1 (3)

    Hardik Pandya5(5)

    Shubman Gill8(6)

    Last wicket: Saha c Ishan Kishan b Arjun Tendulkar 4(7)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 07:35 PM

    GT vs MI live update: 8 runs from the over, Shubman Gill scores first boundary of the innings. 

    GT: 12-0 (2)

    W Saha: 4 (6)

    S Gill: 8(6)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 07:29 PM

    GT vs MI live update: Like previous matches Arjun Tendulkar started with a good over, Just 4 runs of it

    GT: 4-0 (1)

    W Saha: 3 (5)

    S Gill: 1(1)

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 07:27 PM

    Gujarat Titans subs: Joshua Little, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat

    Mumbai Indians subs: Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Sandeep Warrier

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 07:26 PM

    Teams:

    Gujarat Titans (Playing XI):     Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma

    Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 06:31 PM

    Head to head: Both teams have met just once last year

    GT: 0

    MI: 1

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM

    Piyush Chawla said, "There are a lot of teams who are already on eight points but most of the teams have played seven games and we have played six. So, one more game here and if we win we will be in the same hunt. We are not very far behind. But yes, we would like to have a couple of more wins in the next couple of games." 

    "Momentum is big in this competition. Coming back from a really close win in the last game, gives us a boosting for the games to come. If we look at the next 10 days, we got a few games back-to-back and it is a good time to step up" told David Miller.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 25 Apr 2023, 06:28 PM

    Squads:

    Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

    Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

