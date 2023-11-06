Mukesh Ambani launches JioMotive, to turn any car into ‘smart car’ at 58% discount; check price, features, how to use

Reliance Jio launches pocket-friendly OBD device for ₹4999, saving 58% on its MRP. Know how to use, features and other details here.

Reliance Jio, owned by India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, recently launched JioMotive, a pocket-size OBD (outbound dialer) device, which can turn any car into a smart car in minutes.

“Most smartphone models these days come with internet connectivity, allowing users to access insights into their car’s internals, including location, engine health and even driving performance. But what if you drive an older or a base model new vehicle? Thanks to JioMotive, you can now have these smart features in your car without any critical re-wiring,” Reliance Digital said in a press release.

How to turn a car into a smart car using JioMotive (Jio’s OBD)?

OBD is a plug-and-play device which simply plugs into the car’s port, located under the dashboard. Once it is installed, it gets connected to the Jio network using the e-sim. Additionally, you don’t need a separate data plan for this.

Features of JioMotive:

Real-time tracking: Monitor your vehicle’s location and movement instantly, even when it's used by someone else.

e-SIM: It shares data with your already purchased mobile data plan with Jio. Thus, eliminating the need for another sim.

Geo-fencing: It allows customers to set up virtual boundaries on the map.

Time fence: It sends a notification to the person every time their car is turned ‘on’. It helps to ensure that it is not getting driven without their knowledge.

Driving analytics: JioMotive collects data such as the speed of the car, aggressive braking and more. It can be used to improve driving habits.

Remote diagnostics: This device can car’s health, performance, and alerts before time to avoid serious problems. It can be useful to reduce the car’s maintenance cost and extend the life of the car.

Price of JioMotive:

JioMotive is priced at Rs 4,999, a discount of 58% on the original Rs 11,999, on Reliance Digital’s website.