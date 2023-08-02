Meet Palak Mittal, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

According to Palak Mittal’s LinkedIn profile, she was hired as a Software Developer by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and she joined the Berlin office of the company in August 2022.

Top Indian educational institutions like IITs, IIMs, IIITs and NITs are known across the world for imparting high-quality education and producing top talent. The students of these institutes often get record-breaking placement offers from different companies. Palak Mittal, a BTech student at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Allahabad, created history by bagging a package of over Rs 1 crore from Amazon.

According to Palak Mittal’s LinkedIn profile, she was hired as a Software Developer by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and she joined the Berlin office of the company in August 2022. Palak Mittal, however, is currently working at PhonePe in their Bengaluru office.

“A Software Developer worked at Amazon Web Services (AWS) for AWS Console team. Skilled in building infrastructure as a code, working on serverless technology (AWS Lambda), Step Functions, AWS S3, AWS Cloudwatch. Experienced in working with Typescript, Java, SQL and using git and linux. Capable of taking complete ownership of projects and laying out the design doc for development of Software component. Capable of performing data modelling and data analysis on complex problems,” reads Palak Mittal’s LinkedIn profile.

Apart from Palak Mittal, Anurag Makade of IIIT Allahabad bagged a package of 1.25 crore from Google. Another student Akhil Singh was hired by Rubrik for a Rs 1.2 crore package. Anurag Makade hails from Nashik as per his Facebook profile. He has earlied worked for the likes of cure-fit as a software engineering intern in Bengaluru, Karnataka and with American Express as an Analyst Intern in Gurugram, Haryana. Anurag was hired as a full-time Frontend Engineer by Amazon posted in Dublin Ireland. He began in September 2022.