Meet Indian, who studied in Dubai, now runs Rs 15000 crore company, his business is…

Prateek Suri is the Founder of Maser Group, a leading electronics company in the Middle East and Africa.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 26, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Meet Indian, who studied in Dubai, now runs Rs 15000 crore company, his business is…
Image courtesy: Maser
In a world where connections and resources are often helpful to build something big, there are people who defy the odds, coming from humble beginnings without any influential connections, yet managing to create groundbreaking ventures that disrupt markets. Such is the story of Prateek Suri who became a self-made entrepreneur by defying the odds to make a mark in the competitive business world. He is the Founder of Maser Group, a leading electronics company in the Middle East and Africa. He currently works as the CEO of Maser Group, a smart TV manufacturer based in the United Arab Emirates and Africa.

Hailing from Delhi, Prateek Suri completed his schooling at Modern School, Barakhamba Road. In 2006, he went to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to pursue mechanical engineering at BITS Pilani, Dubai. 

During this time, he grasped two pivotal insights that laid the groundwork for his professional path. The immense diversity of the UAE's population, which comprised of people from nearly 200 different nationalities captivated him. Immersing in this global community also made him realise about the limitless opportunities.

After graduation, Suri began to build his own business. In 2012, he founded Maser, a company that produces affordable and high-quality consumer electronics products. Suri's understanding for new trends, combined with his skill in managing complex supply chains globally, quickly helped Maser carve a niche in the African market.

Suri, with his keen understanding of local needs, managed to launch successful products in Africa. The smart television, the company's flagship product, was exceptionally well-received in the African market and sold over 800,000 units across the region. Through his investments in African infrastructure and talent, Suri is making significant strides toward Maser's growth. 

Suri’s unwavering commitment, relentless pursuit of innovation, and hard work propelled the company to remarkable heights, setting a benchmark for success and excellence. According to the Business and Financial Times, Maser Group reached a valuation of $1.9 billion (Rs 15780 crore approximately) in 2023.

