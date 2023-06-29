Meet Arvind Poddar, billionaire samdhi of Manoj Modi who got Rs 1500 crore house from Mukesh Ambani, his net worth is...

Arvind Poddar is the managing director of the company. (File)

Arvind Poddar is one of the richest people in India. He and his family control Balkrishna Industries. His son is married to a person who is one of the closest confidantes of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.

Poddar company provides off-road tires for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles and equipment.

Arvind Poddar is the managing director of the company. His son Rajiv Poddar is the joint managing director.

The company forayed into tire making in 1951. The company first made bicycle tires in 1963.

In the 1990s, they entered into the field of making off road tires.

His current net worth is 3.3 billion dollars. This is around Rs 27000 crore.

His son Rajiv is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi came to limelight after his boss Mukesh Ambani gifted him a house worth Rs 1500 crore as a gift from his boss. The house has 22 storeys. The land rate of the area is around Rs 70000 per square feet.

Modi is a Director at Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio. He is an associate of Mukesh Ambani. He is one of the fulcrums of the industry. He and his family are close to the Ambani family.

The first two floors are reserved for Modi's family. The 16th, 17th and 18 floors are for his elder daughter Khushboo Poddar and her family. Khushboo Poddar is the joint managing director of her husband's company.

Manoj Modi is often called the right-hand man of Mukesh Ambani.