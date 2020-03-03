Will Katrina Kaif have special dance number in Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Over the weekend, Katrina Kaif grabbed eyeballs when she was clicked outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai. This is the first time the actor made an appearance at the filmmaker's office and fans couldn't keep calm. Currently, SLB is directing Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role and people started speculating that Katrina might be a part of his another forthcoming project. But that doesn't seem to be the case.

As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Katrina is in talks with Bhansali for a special dance number in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The tabloid revealed that like every SLB movie this song sequence will be shot in a lavishly-mounted set. Moreover, Katrina is likely to start shooting for the song within fortnights.

It will be interesting to see if Katrina and Alia will be sharing screen space for the first time in a film.

Meanwhile, talking about Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia will be seen in a never seen before avatar as a brother owner and a matriarch. The film is based on the book by Hussain Zaidi titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

For the film, Alia is leaving no stone unturned in getting into the skin of her character. She has been learning Hindi and Marathi cuss words too.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on September 11, 2020.

Talking about Katrina, the actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop action-drama Sooryavanshi in which Akshay Kumar plays the titular role. The film is releasing on March 24, 2020.