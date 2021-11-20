Viral Video: Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Vaani Kapoor dance at Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet

The sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan Kapoor was a night to remember. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty were among the Bollywood personalities that attended her sangeet event. Aly Goni, Kyrstle D'Souza, and other TV stars were also in attendance. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, and Athiya Shetty can be seen dancing their hearts out in a video from Anushka Ranjan Kapoor's sangeet ceremony that has gone viral. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, the bride's sister and an actress, may also be seen in the video.

The video is trending and it is being shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actresses on social media.

Take a look at the video here:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will be Alia Bhatt's next films. 'Darlings', which she is also producing, will star her. She will also star alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Athiya Shetty, the daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with 'Hero', co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She has appeared in the comedy flick Mubarakan and most recently in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'.

Vaani Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 film 'Shuddh Desi Romance', directed by Yash Raj Films and starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra.